Uva! (Uva), a Puerto Rican food courier company, expanded its delivery services to the northern municipalities of Bayamón and Dorado.
"Since 2020 we have been expanding the geographical area in which we carry out our delivery service. We are happy to continue growing steadily as a local company, while supporting the operation of hundreds of local businesses," said Laura Tirado, CEO of Uva.
The arrival of Uva in these two municipalities implies the integration of 81 new businesses to the platform, available to users who already use the mobile application and those who will now join from Bayamón and Dorado.
"We live in challenging times, and nothing fills us more than being part of the tools that merchants have at their disposal to increase their sales and meet the need for consumption," Tirado stated.
Uva anticipated that it will extend its service to two additional municipalities sometime this year.
"We are committed to continuing to grow, benefiting all the components of our team: employees, drivers, merchants, and consumers," Tirado added.
Uva's delivery service is available from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. at 12:00 a.m. For more information about the platform, visit pideuva.com or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.