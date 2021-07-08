United Surety & Indemnity Company (USIC) launched Parametric Microinsurance for both hurricanes and earthquakes in Puerto Rico. These are intended to benefit homeowners as well as tenants providing them with emergency cash once the insurance policy is activated and such a catastrophic event occurs.
“As an insurance agency we recognize the difficulties to afford unforeseen spending after a hurricane or an earthquake. Therefore, we have introduced in both products the alternative to obtain emergency cash to cover immediate needs or the expenses that arise after such emergencies” said Rafael Blanes, USIC's vice president and Chief Risk Officer (CRO).
The parametric microinsurance is a policy that covers the probability that a predetermined event occurs and pays the insurer once the parameters defined by the policy are activated. Different than a traditional policy, the parametric microinsurance does not require physical damages to the property and the insurer receives compensation without adjustment or a deductible.
In the event of a hurricane, this microinsurance uses the property’s location to determine if the coverage is active when the path of the eye of a category 3 hurricane is within 50 miles or less radio from the property.
Based on the information published by the National Hurricane (NHC), the payment to be receive is calculated depending on the distance from the eye of the hurricane, the location of the property, and the maximum speed of the sustained winds. “After the hurricane we will pay the insurer from $200 up to $4,000, depending on the alternative the client choses and the activated parameters,” Blanes explained.
“The applicable parameters vary accordingly with the insurance type, but are always specific, and measure with public and accessible information, from reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the United States Geological Services (USGS),” the vice president noted.
Regarding the earthquake’s parametric insurance, it uses the location of the property to define if the coverage is activated if an earthquake of 6.5 or higher intensity on the Mercalli scale is registered. The determination to activate the policy is calculated according to the data provided by the United States Geological Services (USGS). The payment will be from $3,750 up to a maximum of $30,000 depending on the alternative chosen by the client and the applicable parameters.
The hurricane parametric microinsurance has annual premiums from $125.00, and the earthquake parametric microinsurance premiums are from $115.00 annually.
“Both products have competitive advantages and benefits for the clients, that apply to the entire property regardless location or construction type, property damages are not needed to occur, and the insurer receives his money without evaluation or damage inspections, adjustments or deductibles. Also, there are no restrictions for the use of the cash,” saidd Frederick Millán, USIC’s president.
“These products are an easy, convenient, and economic solution to have secure access to emergency cash when is most needed. For more than 30 years, USIC has stand out for innovate and develop unique products to satisfy our client’s needs, and is the only Puerto Rican insurance company classified A Excellent by AM Best for our financial strength," Millán stated.
For more information about USIC’s alternatives of parametric microinsurance, visit www.cashdeemergencia.com.
