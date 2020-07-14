Given the scarcity of updated data on the population of adults with intellectual disabilities in Puerto Rico, these citizens face the lack of accessible services, supportive community homes, and job opportunities. Likewise, the organizations that provide aid and services to this population lose access to economic funds to continue their programs.
That is why more than 15 organizations have joined the Intellectual Disability Initiative, organized by the Puerto Rican digital platform Sociants, which seeks to collect data on the needs of the adult population with intellectual disabilities on the island.
Esther Caro, executive director of Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimentos, Inc. (AMPI), explained that “we need to expose the gaps in social services that are not currently available to this population. We want to promote the employability and development of community homes enabled for adults with intellectual disabilities. To achieve this, we need data.”
Caro encourages family members or caregivers of adults with intellectual disabilities to share the needs of these individuals through the initiative. First, they must visit www.MisNecesidades.org to register the adult with intellectual disabilities on the platform; once their information is registered, they will be able to identify their needs through the survey "Intellectual Disability Initiative".
“Through the survey, we will be able to collect information on the level of functionality of the individual, where they are and what services they receive, in order to facilitate case management and strengthen statistics for this population in Puerto Rico,” said social worker Karla Vargas, project manager at Sociants.
Initiative Develops a New Support Network
Vargas stressed that “the lack of connection and coordination between organizations and available resources in Puerto Rico has resulted in an impoverishment of the development of adults with intellectual disabilities, as well as their social inclusion.”
To remedy this situation, 15 non-profit organizations that provide resources and assistance services to the functional diversity population have established a digital Support Network. Members of the Network now have a digital platform to manage cases together, allowing them to identify needs of individuals and connect them with the available resources of organizations.
The non-profit organizations that make up the Support Network are: Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimentos, Inc. (AMPI) in Mayagüez; Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico, Inc. in Bayamón; Instituto de Adiestramiento en Vida Independiente, Inc. (IAEVI) in Bayamón; Colegio de Educación Especial y Rehabilitación Integral, Inc. (C.O.D.E.R.I) in San Juan; Centro de Ayuda y Terapia al Niño con Impedimento, Inc. (AYANI) in Moca; Mis Amigos de Síndrome Down, Inc. in Carolina; Centro Margarita, Inc. in Cidra; Autenticorillo, Inc. in Barceloneta; Fundación Mi Gran Sueño, Inc. in Aguada; Instituto Pre-Vocacional e Industrial de PR, Inc. (IPVI) in Arecibo; Fundación Puertorriqueña Síndrome Down, Inc. in San Juan; Asociación Inclusión Adultos Discapacidad Intelectual, Inc. (APIADI) in Bayamón; Centro Adiestramiento para Personas con Impedimentos, Inc. (CAPII) in Aibonito; and Apoyo a Padres de Niños Con Impedimentos, Inc. (APNI) in San Juan.
The Banco Popular Foundation and the company Seriously Creative are also collaborators in this initiative.
“At Sociants we have always taken into account that people's needs cannot wait, and collaboration between community providers is essential for social development. Through technology, we support organizations connect quickly and easily with the individuals who need them,” Vargas said.
Family members or caregivers of adults with intellectual disabilities who need help completing the survey can contact 787-294-5551, or by email: info@sociants.com.
If any organization wishes to collaborate with the Intellectual Disability Initiative, they can visit https://es.sociants.com/funidad-funcional to join these efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.