UNOde50 opened a new store in Plaza Carolina. With stores already present in the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe shopping centers, the opening of Plaza Carolina represents the brand's third store in Puerto Rico.
As informed, the company will follow up this launch with two more openings in the Plaza del Sol and Plaza del Norte centers in the next two months.
The international Spanish jewelry brand is recognized worldwide for its iconic designs, distinguishing itself mostly for the use of silver and leather, as well as for its handmade designs.
The Madrid-based firm continues to bet on the Puerto Rico market. In a missive, the company described the island as "an audience that shows affection for the brand and in which UNOde50 wants to offer and grow in the way that the followers of the brand expect."
José Azulay, president of the global brand, said in an interview earlier this year that Puerto Rico "is a very special place for us; we both have a very peculiar bond and care. That is why we will continue growing and there are two more openings in the pipeline, very, very soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.