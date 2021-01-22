The rating agency AM Best eliminated the review with negative implications status for Universal Life Insurance Company (Universal Life), a transaction that was approved by the Office of the Puerto Rico Insurance Commissioner in December 2020.
With this elimination, the insurer confirms the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb- of the insurer, after securing additional capital through its parent company, Universal Insurance Company (Unico). The credit ratings reflect, among other things, Universal Life's strong Balance Sheet, which AM Best rated as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, which benefits its clients.
The removal of the review status is based on the fact that Universal Life secured access to capital and that through its parent company, it has established a surplus note of $25 million with the option to issue additional notes if necessary. The surplus note is intended to cover additional liquidity needs.
Universal Life is a local company in the life insurance, annuities and individual retirement annuities (IRA) market in Puerto Rico and is part of the Universal Insurance Group. Universal Group Inc. is a conglomerate that has reportedly maintained financial strength and soundness, geographic diversification, and a statutory capital —combined among its insurers— of roughly $400 million, as of Sept. 30, 2020.
