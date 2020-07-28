American multinational ride-hailing company Uber planted flag in Puerto Rico in 2016 and is now celebrating its fourth anniversary, confident that after the COVID-19 emergency is over and things go back to normal it will continue expanding operations on the island.
"Uber's recovery after the COVID-10 pandemic will be a short-term one, with little movement, but we know it will start moving again later. As the economy opens up and people start going out, they will feel trust again and at that moment we want to be the preferred option for transportation. We are grateful for the reception of Puerto Ricans during these four years and we take advantage of this anniversary to redouble our commitment to the security of the platform, which is based on the launch of tools and initiatives based on innovation and continuous improvement," explained Gabriel Gutiérrez, general manager of Uber in Panama and the Caribbean.
In Puerto Rico, there are 175,000 users of the Uber platform and 4,000 driving partners who use this option to generate additional income. Since July 2016, more than 74 million miles have been traveled on the island through the app.
Moreover, visitors from over 83 countries have used the platform to move around the island. Some of these tourists hail from the U.S. mainland, Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, among others.
According to Gutiérrez, 50 percent of Uber drivers use the app as their main source of income; 46 percent use it as a complementary source of income; and 4 percent use it as their only source of income. 53 percent of drivers are women and 47 percent are men.
"Reasons for using the services are for the safety of going out at night, for attending activities like concerts, and for not having to worry about parking. We want to expand, but that depends on the urban density and the high demand of the sectors. We are working to add places outside the metropolitan area, although we are already in almost all of Puerto Rico," he added.
Throughout the current pandemic, Uber launched a mask usage verification technology through a selfie, as well as sharing recommendations and educational material for driver partners on maintaining health, cleanliness, and hygiene standards in their vehicles.
The company also gave drivers a refund for the purchase of antibacterial gel or disinfecting towels; and financial assistance for up to 14 days for those who have been diagnosed with the virus, or who have been quarantined individually by a public health authority. The company chose not to disclose how much money was distributed to its drivers, stating that the amount varied by driver.
Last year, Uber rolled out new products and features focused on providing users with a better experience and opportunities for driving partners to generate additional revenue. These include service availability to and from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport; Uber Flash, an essential item delivery service; Uber Shopping, which makes it easier for businesses to deliver orders; and an alliance with Puma Energy in which driving and delivery partners receive discounts on the purchase of gasoline at Puma stands. Also Uber Black, a new category that offers a premium experience to users; and Uber Comfort, a category that allows users to travel with the best qualified driving partners.
In the area of social responsibility, Uber campaigned against driving under the influence of alcohol, in alliance with Daddy Yankee. In addition, it responded immediately after the earthquakes in the southern area earlier this year, bringing prepared food for volunteers as part of the Uber Ayuda (Uber Helps) program.
According to a survey by Uber of more than 600 active driving partners in Puerto Rico, efforts to increase security in the app are well underway. 61 percent of those surveyed expressed their approval of Uber's commitment to safety, stressing that they feel safe driving with the app.
As for Uber's performance in the face of the pandemic, 64 percent rated it positively. The app also surveyed around 600 active users, of which 74 percent indicated that they consider Uber to be committed to safety, 71 percent consider it safe to travel using the Uber app, and 76 percent rated Uber's performance positively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.