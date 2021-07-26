As medical cannabis cultivator and manufacturer Tropizen continues to build upon its strategic alliance with U.S. multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc., it is expanding the Betty’s Eddies line in Puerto Rico, while at the same time experiencing strong sales growth for its edibles in the state of Massachusetts.
“We are very excited to continue to pioneer the launch of new edibles with the highest quality ingredients to satisfy diverse patient and market needs,” said Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell. “Our partnership with MariMed continues to benefit both companies, helping us grow by facilitating our entry into new markets in the United States,” she added.
In Puerto Rico, two new products are being added to the Betty’s Eddies line of fruit taffy cannabis infused real fruit chewables, one of the top performing cannabis brands in the United States and manufactured for sale in Puerto Rico by Canóvanas-based Tropizen under an exclusive arrangement.
The latest additions to the award-winning Betty’s Eddies line have been carefully developed to help address specific everyday health issues such as strengthening the immune system and will join the growing portfolio of cannabis infused edibles manufactured by Tropizen in Puerto Rico.
Betty's Eddies Elderberry chewables are formulated with cannabis infused coconut oil, zinc, elderberry, vitamins C and D3 for an immune system boost. Both fruit chews are manufactured using antique taffy machines and made incorporating real fruit and vegetables.
On the other hand, Smashin’ Passion chews are made with pure freeze-dried passionfruit and a proprietary blend of four all-natural aphrodisiacs: damiana, horny goat weed, maca root and muira puama. The new products will be available starting in this month at dispensaries throughout Puerto Rico.
Betty's Eddies edibles were one of the first vegan products to be introduced to the cannabis industry and were included in Pioneer Intelligence's 2020 Top 25 Hottest U.S. Edibles Brands. They are infused with full-spectrum cannabis oil for a complete entourage effect and made with organically-grown fruits and vegetables.
U.S. Sales on the Rise
According to Meistrell, sales of its edibles in the United States have accelerated this year, and are currently experiencing an exponential increase. Specifically, sales of Tropizen Pique cannabis infused hot sauce, a product launched in Puerto Rico in 2019, have increased 300% during the last quarter in Massachusetts and the growth shows no signs of slowing down.
As part of its MariMed partnership, Tropizen has an exclusive licensing agreement that allows the company to infuse and distribute its Pique and Superfruit Gummies in Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island and Maine, in addition to Massachusetts. While Tropizen manufactures the products in its state-of-the-art facilities in Puerto Rico, it then ships the products to be infused and packaged for sale in each U.S. state. “We are thrilled by the response generated by our products in the States. We are the first and only Puerto Rico cultivator and manufacturer to launch our brand in the U.S., continuing our commitment to local farmers and bringing a taste of home to these markets,” said Meistrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.