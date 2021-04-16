The medical cannabis products company Tropizen announced that it has launched the third phase of the expansion plan of its production facilities, located in the municipality of Canóvanas, which will allow the company to further expand its portfolio of medicinal cannabis products for sales in both Puerto Rico and the United States.
The construction project, which is estimated to be completed in the next two months, will double the space allocated to the manufacture of cannabis-infused edibles, increase flower processing capacity and allow the company to further expand its workforce beyond its current 40 employees.
"We are committed to supporting both patients and local agriculture, which is why we have dedicated our resources to creating high quality medical cannabis products using natural, locally grown ingredients,"said Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell. "Our growth allows us to adequately cope with the rising demand for medicinal cannabis," he added.
As part of the current expansion, Tropizen will build 3 new greenhouses totaling 8,600 square feet, significantly increasing the space dedicated to outdoor production of cannabis flower.
Tropizen will also add 10,000 square feet of space for the manufacture and packaging of edibles, tinctures and cannabis vaporization cartridges. A new space for flower drying and storage will also be built.
The company also announced the introduction of the first locally developed and manufactured cannabis gel to combat pain and inflammation in muscles and joints. The product, called Tropizen Pain Freeze, is applied directly to the skin and also incorporates other natural ingredients for quick relief.
Each package provides 250 mg of THC and 250 mg of CBD along with menthol (10%), camphor (6%) and arnica. The natural ingredient-based formula also includes aloe juice, almond oil, shea butter and vitamin E.
"As a patient of chronic back pain, I know the adverse effects that this condition brings. This personal experience motivated us to develop this new, more effective formula, combining the pain relief and reduction benefits of cannabis inflammation along with scientifically proven natural remedies such as camphor, garnic and menthol," said Meistrell, who added that the product is a reformulation of a product from the Mamasi line.
