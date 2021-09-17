Triple-S, Dementia Friends Puerto Rico and the Alzheimer Association joined efforts to launch the Dementia Friends Initiative, which raises awareness among different sectors as to the challenges of living and caring for a person with dementia while helping them have more independent lives that allow them to continue living in their communities.
These efforts focus on coordinating and providing workshops that help people identify dementia symptoms and assist those afflicted by the condition carry out their daily routine, whether it is in the doctor’s office, the supermarket, in a government office, going to the bank or are in the community in general.
“Those 65 and older represent the population segment that is growing more rapidly, and they are more at risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer. This initiative seeks to prepare us a society to support the extension of an independent life for patients exhibiting dementia symptoms,” said Dr. José Novoa, chief medical officer of Triple-S. The medical expert said that in doing so, we are promoting greater quality of life for the patient, a more inclusive society and we avoid burdening the health system.
The initiative will begin by training physicians who are part of the Triple-S network, the company’s employees, but will rapidly reach out to other segments, including other entities within the health system, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses such as banks, supermarkets and others that cater to a large proportion of seniors.
“Dementia Friends originated in England and has spread around the world. Our goal is to have Puerto Rico recognized as a Dementia Friendly country. With Triple-S as an ally, we understand we can reach many sectors of society,” said Ana Gratacós, director of Dementia Friends Puerto Rico, vice-president de of the Alzheimer Association of Puerto Rico and member of the board of directors of the IberoAmerican Alzheimer Federation.
Those who complete the workshop will receive a certification seal that will identify them as Dementia Friends. “We understand that the seal will serve to identify the medical office, hospital, supermarket, bank or other entity that has completed the certification and will help attract those living with dementia and their families or caregivers who seek a welcoming space where they do not feel stigmatized,” explained Gratacós.
The Impact of Dementia in Puerto Rico
“The impact of dementia conditions in Puerto Rico is very serious,” said Dr. Javier Parga, coordinator of the Healthy Aging Program and the Alzheimer Center of the Health Department.
In Puerto Rico, there are an estimated 80,000 number of people living with dementia, of which approximately 60,0000 are diagnosed with Alzheimer, he said.
“We need to consider that the impact on public health is probably greater when you consider caregivers and family members. Many of us have had family members afflicted with the condition. And the impact is not only on the patient but on the family. As we become more aware of dementia, we take a step forward that benefits our society,” said the official. Parga pointed out that the fourth cause of death in Puerto Rico is Alzheimer.
The workshops will begin in September, which is recognized as the World’s Alzheimer’s Month, and continue from there on. Those who want to certify themselves and take the workshop, may write to contigocuidadoradvantage@ssspr.com or call 787-749-4949 ext. 8322700.
