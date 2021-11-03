TransPerfect, reportedly the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it has officially acquired property in Puerto Rico as the location for its Management Learning Center, committing to a $30 million investment.
The new training center will be equipped with conference facilities and accommodations, and enhanced with state-of-the-art technology and connectivity. With its new facility, TransPerfect’s staff members will have the opportunity to participate in more frequent and effective group training in a retreat environment. The project’s timeline is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and finish by the end of that year, with the first trainings to be held in 2023.
Chief Revenue Officer at TransPerfect, Kevin Obarski, commented, “The strength of our culture is what defines TransPerfect. We’ve always invested heavily in face-to-face interactions between our employees, and those bonds are a big part of what has carried us to where we are today. This new facility takes that commitment to the next level.”
TransPerfect has offices in over 100 cities and spans six continents, offering services in more than 170 languages to over 5,000 organizations globally. Year-to-date in 2021, the company has grown 29 percent and surpassed $1 billion in annual billed revenue. In the third quarter of 2021, TransPerfect also reported that its sales had risen by 31 percent over the same period last year.
"The $1 billion mark is a milestone we've had our sights on for a long time. While sales performance is not our only important metric, our philosophy is that beyond being a good indicator of overall demand, revenue helps measure how much value we're able to add to our clients' businesses in totality," stated Phil Shawe, the company’s president and CEO.
Buoyed by these strong numbers, the company is currently hiring locally in San Juan, in addition to expecting to hire hundreds more worldwide.
The recent transaction on the new training center, brokered by Paco Diaz of Luxury Collection Real Estate in San Juan and financed through Oriental Bank, highlights the company’s continued interest in Puerto Rico’s talent pool and economic benefits. They continue their pledge to hire a diverse range of professionals across multiple areas, including language services production, technology R&D, and sales and client services. Other positions for which they are actively recruiting include project managers, software developers and software engineers.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL in 2019, Shawe expressed his confidence in San Juan as a business hub with an extensive pool of local talent. In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Shawe explained that a main driver for Puerto Rico is that “there is a tremendous need for Spanish translations and we know many people are bilingual in Puerto Rico. That was key in our decision-making process.”
He noted that many of the company’s jobs are for educated and skilled workers, in the sense that they require a certain level of knowledge of English and Spanish. An additional motivator for TransPerfect was the availability of tax benefits in Puerto Rico, on which Shawe commented, “We will comply with the letter and spirit of the law and create jobs in Puerto Rico. It’s a win-win for all of us.”
At the time, in 2019, TransPerfect had invested an estimated $200,000 for their new office in Hato Rey’s business district. The space was suitable for 50 employees and was partially chosen for how well it stood up to hurricanes.
