Healthcare company MCS is continuing to works with hospitals and doctors in its network through its Transition of Care programs, which helped more than 60% of MCS members with a successful care transition in 2020. These programs resulted in a significant improvement in the health conditions for which these members were hospitalized.
Despite the pandemic, MCS’s Transition of Care programs serve members with any type of health condition, and are not limited to COVID-19. Nevertheless, the pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems around the world, and Puerto Rico is no exception. Of the members who participated in these MCS programs in 2020, around 25% were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Dr. Inés Hernández, Chief Medical Officer at MCS, noted that the effectiveness of these patient care programs is a result of the holistic approach by a multidisciplinary team at MCS, which considers all components of the hospitalized person’s well-being. “From the time our member is hospitalized, we conduct weekly rounds of case discussions with a multidisciplinary clinical team made up of doctors, nurses and social and psychology workers tasked with identifying and addressing physical and psychosocial needs that could impede a transition and adequate health care for the patient,” she explained.
“We also consider the family environment, the sources of the patient’s social support, and other social determinants that could affect the person’s health or transition of care when discharged from the hospital,” she added.
If the impact of any of the social determinants is identified, the MCS Community Outreach staff will evaluate the member’s social environment. “Sometimes, it is a matter of identifying and talking with family members to raise awareness of their loved one’s needs, so that the appropriate action can be taken immediately. However, if no social support sources are available, we provide guidance on available services with or without a cost, and help with the coordination of the service required to meet the patient’s need. The goal is to eliminate any non-clinical barriers that prevent members from keeping their conditions under control,” the doctor stated.
For example, if members indicate that, after being discharged, they do not have transportation for their medical appointments and neglected their health condition as a result, the Transition of Care program coordinates the transportation and the medical appointment, and makes sure the member has the drugs ordered at discharge.
Hernández stressed that the care MCS provides members through its Transition of Care program is not limited to the first 30 days after discharge. “If we identify that, according to the person’s condition, a member participating in the Transition of Care program may benefit from one of our clinical programs at MCS, we immediately make a referral for these programs, to offer more specialized and specific care services to closely monitor and stabilize the member’s health condition. Depending on the person’s clinical picture, the member could be under the care of our clinical staff in these programs for three months to a year,” she said.
