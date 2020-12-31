The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) and its Voy Turisteando brand, along with the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort and Medalla Light, invite the populace to enjoy today, December 31, a New Year's Eve celebration to the beats of Puerto Rican music during the third edition of Voy Turisteando's "Desde Tu Balcón" virtual concert series.
The event will be broadcast live starting 9:00 p.m. local time through the Facebook pages of Voy Turisteando and Medalla Light.
“Since the celebration of the first virtual concert last June, the 'Desde Tu Balcón' series has been a success. These concerts in guesthouses, with an in-person audience from the balconies of the guesthouses where they are held, provide citizens with a safe alternative to enjoy musical events with artists from the patio and, simultaneously, contribute to the reactivation of internal tourism," said Carla Campos , executive director of the PRTC.
"On this occasion, the Tourism Co. is giving the Puerto Rican people a live dance farewell celebration of the year as a safe alternative for the traditional enjoyment of these festivities," she added.
The activity, which will last four hours, will feature the musical participation of Charlie Aponte; Plenéalo; Julio César Sanabria, and Daniel Díaz and his Tripandero.
"The PRTC remains committed to promoting domestic tourism and entertainment activities that can be carried out safely. We invite everyone to join us to start the year with the joy and optimism that characterizes us," Campos affirmed.
To learn about offers of stays, activities and excursions, and future events visit www.voyturisteando.com.
