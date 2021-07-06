ToroVerde opened the anticipated TOROVERDE Urban Park in the T-Mobile District in San Juan, which includes urban ziplines, a labyrinth of games and challenges, a climbing wall, and video games, from classics to virtual reality experiences.
This new attraction is one of a kind and has been conceptualized to complement the entertainment offer at the T-Mobile District -the Coca Cola Music Hall and an exclusive version of Caribbean Cinemas, including an Auto Cinema and VIP lounges-, in addition to the gastronomic offer with more than half a dozen creative concepts and haute cuisine.
"This concept consolidates our promise of an authentic and unique entertainment center that allows us to show the world the best of Puerto Rico in a single space. We have enjoyed the process of developing this concept together with the TOROVERDE group for the enjoyment of all generations," said Federico Stubbe Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, the District's main developer and chief investor.
The TOROVERDE Urban Park concept in the T-Mobile District has been developed by PRISA Group, MC Conell Valdés and Pedro Martínez as capital partners of the project, together with the ToroVerde group as the space operator. This new park has an investment of roughly $8 million dollars and has an estimated projection of creating 150 new jobs.
The executive director of the Convention Center District Authority, Mariela Vallines Fernández highlighted that "the opening of TOROVERDE Urban Park strengthens our entertainment offer in the T-Mobile District."
ToroVerde's Ziplines and Attractions
- Blazing Bull has two 900-foot, 650-foot long cables. This tour begins at the launch tower at a height of 120 feet. In this adventure, the participant slides in Superman's position throughout the District complex, and passes over the fountain to the Convention District. From there they will take the second zipline, which will return them to T-Mobile District so they can enjoy other adventures.
- Sky Bull, a course of three ziplines between 150 and 400 feet in length, has as its starting point the main launch tower at a height of 90 feet so that participants can move between ziplines enjoying an aerial ride all over the district flying over people and enjoying the interactive displays from a different perspective. This forms a system called Safe Roller that will keep the person connected to the main lines at all times until the end of the journey.
- Bull Maze is a labyrinth of ropes and challenges that is positioned as the largest in America. The installation consists of 40 obstacles of different levels of difficulty that include secret passages, bridges, climbs, games with ropes, among others, which will provide hours of family fun.
- Pico del Toro, the largest climbing wall in a park of this type in the entire Caribbean. It was built especially for TOROVERDE Urban Park and has different types of ascending complexity levels, adapting to the physical skills of each adventurer.
- Arcade is the arcade for video games that includes everything from classic favorites to the latest in technology and virtual reality experiences.
- Verbena Food Fair is a gastronomic tribute to the typical local patron saint festivities with small plates and refreshing drinks.
The schedule of operations of TOROVERDE Urban Park in the T-Mobile District is as follows:
- Monday to Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Friday from 2:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
- Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
- Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
"We are very excited to start this new adventure. I am sure that TOROVERDE Urban Park will be a unique and unforgettable experience for our adventurers," said Jorge Jorge, founder and owner of the ToroVerde group.
Stubbe added that "this is another unique concept that reflects our vision of an authentic, comprehensive entertainment center with offerings for all ages. Together with the ToroVerde group, we have greatly enjoyed the process of developing this amusement park. We both share a commitment to offer authentic Puerto Rican experiences to show the world the best of ourselves."
For more information about TOROVERDE Urban Park, visit its pages in Facebook and Instagram as @toroverdeurbanpark, or its website at toroverdeurbanpark.com.
