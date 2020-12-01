After promoting the collection of more than $500,000 for the benefit of over 80 non-profit organizations on the island in 2019, Puerto Rico has joined, for the fourth consecutive year, the global movement of #GivingTuesday, today, Dec. 1, under the slogan, "Unprecedented times require unprecedented generosity."
#GivingTuesday is a global initiative that seeks to multiply generosity and solidarity as daily actions. Supported by the power of social media, #GivingTuesday dedicates a particular day to “make the action of donating go viral,” encouraging the impact of acts of generosity in favor of the cause of their choice. The local movement is #GivingTuesdayPR and groups participating organizations in a directory within its website. The general public can learn about the most demanding needs of each entity, make financial contributions and explore other ways in which they can contribute to projects.
Organizations that have communicated interest to participate include: CAP Foundation, Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, Fundación de Mujeres de Puerto Rico, Asociación Pro Juventud, Asamblea Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Ponceño de Autismo, Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimentos, Taller Salud, American Cancer Society, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico and Museo de las Américas, among others. #GivingTuesdayPR seeks to give greater visibility to the valuable work carried out by non-profit organizations in Puerto Rico and connect these entities with generous people who are looking for noble causes to support.
“In these difficult times, nonprofit organizations are going through rough tests such as Covid-19, extraordinary cuts in state funding and increased needs in the communities they serve. This is why they need more help than ever. We trust that this initiative will provoke generous actions in homes, schools, in companies, financial donations, volunteer time or offering a helping hand to someone in need,” said Roberto Soto, Giving Tuesday representative in Puerto Rico.
To learn about the work of #GivingTuesday Puerto Rico you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as @GivingTuesdayPR, on their website https://www.givingtuesday.org.pr/ or by writing to info@givingtuesdaypr.org.
