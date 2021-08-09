To-Ricos -the only local company dedicated to raising, processing, selling and distributing chickens in Puerto Rico- is supporting the local agriculture and culinary industries through its new #puerTORICOS campaign.
The leading poultry company in the market -in collaboration with the local farms Frutos del Guacabo and Hacienda Tierras Nuevas in Manatí, and chefs Luis Rodríguez and Marielys Hernández- invites consumers to support local agriculture and Puerto Rican gastronomy.
"We have seen how an excellent movement has developed in social behavior that promotes consuming the fruits of the earth, supporting our agriculture and promoting a healthier diet," said Denise Rivera, Sales & Marketing manager at To-Ricos.
"To-Ricos joins this trend of encouraging cooking with fresh and local ingredients to raise awareness about a healthy and adequate diet because we are the only company that distributes fresh local chicken in Puerto Rico for the daily consumption of Puerto Rican families. Our product is 100 percent natural, 100 percent locally grown and has no artificial ingredients. Including fresh chicken in a recipe means that the meat will have better texture, less fat, more flavor, and also preserves its nutritional values," Rivera asserted.
In the #puerTORICOS campaign, the renowned agronomist Douglas Candelario acts as a spokesperson to publicize the interesting history of To-Ricos on the island and explain how they ensure the freshness of their chicken. For their part, chefs Luis Rodríguez and Marielys Hernández designed and prepared exclusive recipes for this effort: Chicken in wine with fried plantain balls by Chef Luis, and Grilled marinated chicken by Chef Marielys.
“Uniting these talents, To-Ricos creates for the first time a merger of the poultry, agricultural and culinary industries to call on all Puerto Ricans to consume fresh produce,” explained Linette Torres, partner at Blend Marketing Solutions, an advertising and marketing agency responsible for creating the campaign.
#puerTORICOS appeals to the feeling of Puerto Ricanness, the indigenous flavor, our cuisine, the hands that work the Puerto Rican land, creative minds, the fruits that our soil gives and the interest of all the inhabitants of this Island in supporting local industries sponsoring the efforts of those who work hard to keep Puerto Rico going.
Below, the recipes designed by chefs Luis Rodríguez and Marielys Hernández.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.