Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the most popular vodka brand in Puerto Rico, once again established alliances with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for the development of its traditional Christmas gift to customers, partners and interested parties.
This year, the brand collaborated with La Cura Cocktails and KEIK by Andrea to create unique and special gifts, thus continuing its commitment to supporting young Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.
As part of the effort, La Cura Cocktails created a coquito that substitutes the traditional rum with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Likewise, the KEIK by Andrea patisserie made three sweet cookies (“sugar cookies”) made in a variety of shapes, including the distinctive bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka, the iconic star of the brand's logo, and in a custom-made configuration that reads "Love Tito's."
“This year, Christmas takes on a special meaning as it serves as a closing to what has been an extraordinary year. Like everyone else, the local SME community has also been disrupted by the crisis. Given this, we redouble our commitment to young Puerto Rican entrepreneurs through collaboration that underlines the quality of their products before a larger audience. This initiative is already a Christmas tradition for Tito’s," said the manager of the brand Tito’s Handmade Vodka at V. Suárez, Luis Antonio Morales Lleras.
The executive underscored that the reaction of the people who receive these gifts from Tito’s Handmade Vodka is unanimously positive. "The answer is always one of surprise, joy and gratitude, which indicates that we are fulfilling the mission," he affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.