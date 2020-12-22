Christmas in Puerto Rico is special for all the senses, with unique tastes and sounds. On the latter, Tito's Handmade Vodka collected distinctly Puerto Rican beats to develop the Puerto Rican Christmas soundtrack, with two playlists on the music streaming platform, Spotify.
The "Tito’s con Jolgorio" playlist groups over 20 Christmas classics, including songs by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Plena Libre, el Trío Vegabajeño, Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe, Tony Croatto, and Gilberto Santa Rosa; as well as unpublished songs by contemporary artists such as La Tribu de Abrante, Ricky Martin, and Los Ultra Criollos.
For more alternative tastes, Tito's also created the "Ritmo Alterno" playlist. This one has a repertoire of indie Latin rock, with interpretations of artists such as Los Rivera Destino, Los Wálters, Los Bronson, iLe, Draco Rosa, Circo, Fito Páez, and other stars.
“Although this Christmas will be celebrated differently, what will never be lost is the vitality of our music, an element that unites us in rhythm and joy. These playlists are a Christmas gift from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to all Puerto Ricans, inside and outside the island. For our health, let's celebrate at home with our people, with good food, good vodka and good music," said Luis Morales Lleras, brand manager of Tito's Handmade Vodka at V. Suárez & Company, Inc., exclusive distributor of the brand in Puerto Rico.
