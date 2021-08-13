The end of an extraordinary summer deserves an equally special closing. That was the thought that motivated Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Puerto Rico's favorite vodka, to support a variety of events to celebrate the season during the second half of August.
The agenda begins on Aug. 14 at Eco’s Sports Park in Hato Rey, in an event that will feature live music by Bandana Creation and, for the enjoyment of pets, a dog house.
On Aug. 21, the fun happens at the Nacho Libre Cantina Mexicana establishments in Miramar and Hato Rey. Among the diverse entertainment offerings, the Miramar event will feature a Photo Booth 360 of Tito’s Vodka; and the Hato Rey event will have a “Mirror Me Photo Booth.” True to its commitment as a “pet-friendly” brand, Tito’s Vodka will have a doghouse in both locations as well.
Then, on Aug. 22, Tito’s Vodka celebrates National Dog Day in a special activity at Luis Muñoz Marín Park, also in Hato Rey. Here people will be able to create their own tote bags, and there will also be a doghouse.
The itinerary ends at Vivo Beach Club in Carolina on Aug. 29. Here, Tito’s Vodka will provide oases of water, creative spaces to take photos, and other goodies. At all events, people will be able to take photos with the gigantic Tito’s Vodka letters. Although the activities will take place in open spaces, all health safety protocols will be observed.
"The past year and a half has not been easy at all, but we cannot lose the magic of enjoying summer. In compliance with all health safety regulations and taking into consideration the well-being of all, Tito’s Vodka is proud to be able to support these activities for the enjoyment of all. We deserve it," said Luis Antonio Morales, brand manager of Tito's Handmade Vodka at V. Suárez.
