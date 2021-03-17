Its privileged location and the elements of nature are the inspiration for the new series of luxury experiences, entitled “Elementia,” which is part of the offerings now available at The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort.
“Earth, fire, water and air are the elements that inspire each of the curated experiences that our guests will be able to enjoy during the coming months as part of the Elementia series. It will be possible to live the exuberance of paradise, in the natural enclave that is The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, through our flagship rituals, spa services and exquisite cuisine, for a stay that will remain engraved in the memory of our guests. Taking care of every detail, each month, families and couples, as well as individuals or groups, will find activities designed for their enjoyment,” said Julie Miller, director of sales and marketing at The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort.
At Elementia, the richness of each element is the starting point for the design of memorable moments featuring the exclusivity, opulence and luxury that distinguish The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, the first five-star and five-diamond hotel in Puerto Rico. .
During February, the dynamism of the water connected each experience with the blue of the sea, the sumptuous swimming pool, and the fun of water sports, providing the opportunity to redefine and elevate the family vacation. Guests enjoyed poolside art installations and soirées, kayak adventures for couples, and water drumming.
With fire as an inspiration, March promises a warm and unexpected experience, and the possibility of enjoying barbecue in the pool area, bonfires in front of the sea accompanied by tapas and wines, fiery cocktails, romantic dinners by torchlight, fireworks and performances with fire as the protagonist.
In April, when we celebrate Earth Month, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort highlights the earth and will take its guests on a journey of immersion in nature, full of adventures such as hiking in El Yunque, cycling routes, private dinners, yoga sessions in the forest, mixology evenings incorporating ingredients from nature and art sessions au plein air.
The revitalizing energy of the air will arrive with the month of May to reconnect through experiences of well-being and relaxation, designed to nourish the body and mind. Sessions of meditation, aromatherapy and healthy eating, join the paddleboard yoga and skin care at the Iridium Spa, combining moments of activity with those of silence and tranquility.
Each experience can be combined with the exclusive seasonal offer for residents of Puerto Rico, with up to 20 percent off the regular rate. It includes daily continental breakfast for two adults and parking, subject to availability. For reservations, call 787-809-8000 or visit www.stregisbahiabeach.com.
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is a small paradise of green landscapes, breathtaking ocean views, with two miles of sandy beach and two bird sanctuaries. It has 139 rooms and suites with private terraces and incredible views of the sea and the garden, designed by prominent Puerto Rican designer, Nono Maldonado, together with the famous team Hirsch Bedner Associates of San Francisco.
