Airbnb, the technology platform that connects travelers looking to book unique accommodations around the world with people who offer spaces, announced the amount corresponding to the Room Occupancy Tax that was collected withheld and paid by the platform in Puerto Rico during 2020 and 2021, which amounts to $25 million dollars remitted to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. The platform recalled that this tax has been collected in Puerto Rico since 2017.
Airbnb is one of the few platforms that collects this tax in Puerto Rico from tourists visiting these areas, and seeks to continue collaborating with the authorities to promote responsible short-term lodging and the promotion of island tourism.
As communities work to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, these tax revenues are more important than ever. Airbnb collects applicable taxes directly from guests and then remits them to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which is critical to continue promoting tourism in Puerto Rico both domestically and internationally. It should be noted that during the pandemic there has been no interruption in the collection and delivery of taxes and this represents an important source of income for tourism, especially when it has been most affected. In addition, the collection of this tax streamlines the process for the Host community, many of whom share their spaces for significant revenue, and has helped ensure this critical tax revenue.
"In an environment of economic slowdown, our goal is to encourage the various localities in strengthening their tourism offerings by introducing new lodging alternatives. It is also our responsibility to continue working hand in hand with the authorities, and to do so in an orderly manner. Our intention is to continue contributing to the collection and payment of the corresponding taxes" mentioned Carlos Muñoz, Director of Public Policy for Airbnb Central America and the Caribbean.
"We greatly value our long-standing relationship with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and look forward to continuing to collaborate in a positive way with its new leadership. In this sense, this is a clear reflection of our commitment to continue working with the authorities and to be an example for the rest of the platforms, which we invite to join this collection process and show their commitment to develop tourism in Puerto Rico," Muñoz continued.
As travel returns, Airbnb remains committed to ensuring that communities can fully benefit from it, both through tax revenue and the economic spillover that Airbnb guests drive in neighborhoods around the world.
