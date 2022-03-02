The Metro Women’s Business Center (MWBC) was inaugurated in Bayamón thanks to Friends of Puerto Rico (FOPR), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Bayamón Campus. The center will support entrepreneurial women with networking opportunities, workshops, and tutoring on various business matters, including start-ups, financial management, marketing, and procurement.
The female demographic is the most vulnerable to social and economic inequality. Per the municipality’s numbers, a 62% increase in cases of gender-based violence was recorded in the first six months of 2021. This further exacerbates the cycle of poverty that most affects women who live in homes with a median annual income of less than $14,000.
“Women entrepreneurs are starting businesses at a high rate, and we are excited to have this business center for women on the island. It is essential to continue to support our women entrepreneurs with specialized services beyond our resource partners. The MWBC seeks to empower women to take control of their lives and drive their own success,” said Angelique Sina, president of the FOPR.
The most recent data released by the Senate Committee on Small Businesses indicates that in Puerto Rico, 53% of private employees represent businesses with less than 100 employees.
"Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of Puerto Rico’s economy," said Josué E. Rivera, District Director of the SBA. “In this historic moment for the business ecosystem in which we live, SMEs are becoming more important in ensuring fair and equitable economic growth. We will reactivate the island by leveraging SMEs, and women play an essential role in that recovery and growth of the economy.”
The Bayamón campus is ideal for the new Metro Women’s Business Center. The city is focusing on becoming a “Smart City” by supporting courses in STEM on its UPR campus, having the first Science and Industry Park on the island, and now by opening the Metro Women’s Business Center, which joins a network of 135 other centers, including one on the Gurabo campus of the Ana G. Méndez University.
Action in Congress
Congresswoman Jennifer González, who participated of the ribbon-cutting of the MWBC center in Bayamón, is working to pass a bill that will amend the Small Business Act to further benefit underprivileged women. Bill H.R. 6441, or The Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022, was recently introduced in 2021. If passed, the law would provide an additional $40 million for the program to expand its services.
These funds will provide for further entrepreneurial counseling and training to address small business concerns for businesses owned by women, especially for those who are socially and economically disadvantaged. Bill H.R. 6441 would develop the resources to help women succeed in business by supporting them with financial, managerial, and marketing assistance.
