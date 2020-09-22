The Macallan, the most prestigious whiskey house in the world, is no stranger to Scottish-distillate lovers, but for the first time, fans in Puerto Rico will be able to taste its extraordinary “water of life”: The Macallan 72 Years. It is the oldest whiskey ever released by the brand.
Called The Macallan Genesis 72 years old, this exceptionally unique single malt is presented in a glass decanter handcrafted and custom made by the French house Lalique. Therefore, the distillate is the result of the collaboration of masters of luxury in fields as diverse as whiskey, glass, architecture, and art.
The bottle's design is inspired by the curvature of the roof structure of the new Distillery and Visitor Experience Center, which seems to suggest that the building is rising and falling from the ground. The presentation box is inspired by the interior of the distillery, with a curved wooden ceiling over the decanter and a footprint taken directly from the circular arrangement of the three new cellars.
According to Joe Cabassa, regional leader of brand ambassadors and education for The Macallan, “the Macallan Genesis 72 years old is an incredible and unique single malt, the result of years of dedication and craftsmanship. We are talking about the oldest whiskey ever bottled by the distillery and, therefore, this is a very important occasion. Although delicate and elegant in all respects, The Macallan Genesis 72 years old provides an intense experience that recognizes the distinguished history of The Macallan."
Distilled during the 1940s, the new expression has an exquisite balance of strong, sweet oak with the peaty spirit that shapes its refined character. With an amber tone, notes of soft smoked and aged oak, a light touch of ginger on the nose, and soft vanilla for a sweet finish on the palate, The Macallan Genesis 72 years old turns luxury into reality.
Cabassa reported that there are only 600 copies of The Macallan Genesis 72 Years in the world. Only one bottle of the luxurious expression has arrived in Puerto Rico and its availability is only by special request through the brand ambassador. For more information: www.themacallan.com.
