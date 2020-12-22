With the traditional ribbon-cutting, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carla Campos and the general partner of Magdalena Partners, LLC and owner of the new hotel, Rafael Pagán Marxuach, officially inaugurated The Ivy Hotel in Condado, San Juan.
The recently opened hotel emerges from the redesign and impressive transformation of an existing structure, with an investment of $1 million, to turn it into a modern 26-room boutique hotel in the emblematic tourist area of the metropolitan area.
The Ivy Hotel offers guests the combination of sophisticated style with a free-spirited attitude, in the urban setting of the heart of Condado. The innovative renovation included the design of the new lobby; reception; bathrooms; the pool area, outdoors and indoors; floors in hallways; a power generator, and four-room construction for a total of 26 beautiful rooms.
"Despite the challenges that global tourism is facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Puerto Rico we confirm the strength and resilience of this economic activity with an aggressive catalog of new investments in the sector. The transformation of the new The Ivy Hotel, located at the beginning of Avenida Magdalena, is testimony to the above. We acknowledge and congratulate its investor and owner, Mr. Rafael Pagán, for his vision and for continuing to invest in Puerto Rico tourism, even in the most challenging moments. The transformation of this property is key to continue raising the standards of the hotel offering in the heart of Condado," Campos said.
The Ivy Hotel is the most recent acquisition for Rafael Pagán, who also acquired the 47-room Hotel Wave and the 28-room Hotel El San Gerónimo, both located in the Condado area.
Pagán explained: "The value I see in the boutique hotel segment is that properties have a relatively low ceiling and strong operating margins, and as a result are more resilient during economic downturns. This is a major advantage compared to chains. In addition, the secular trend in the hospitality industry is that guests are looking for an experience that offers a modern and elegant product and meets basic needs."
The strategic location of The Ivy Hotel makes this property ideal for residents and non-residents who want to comfortably enjoy activities in the area. Currently, The Ivy Hotel has promotional opening rates between $119 and $149 plus 9 percent tax per night.
For more information, call 787-289-9191 or visit theivyhotelcondado.com.
