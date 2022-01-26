The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR, for its Spanish acronym) used the International Fair of Tourism (FITUR, for its Spanish acronym) in Madrid last week as the launching pad for its marketing strategies to promote the island to European audiences amongst 250,000 professionals from the global tourism industry.
Puerto Rico’s success at the fair
The delegation from Puerto Rico confirmed over 200 business meetings, amplifying support for touristic and commercial alliances between the island, Europe and Latin America. The PRTC estimates that the economic impact of the collaboration agreements made during the event could surpass $10 million.
“Our main goal at FITUR this year focused on Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi’s vision of continuing to bet and promote Puerto Rico as a first-class and safe destination for vacationing and doing business, which is also notable for its advanced health protocols to combat COVID-19. On the other hand, our ministerial agenda included participating in meetings and forums that would facilitate us the expansion and strengthening of our trade relations with Latin America and Europe,” said PRTC executive director Carlos Mercado Santiago, who was awarded the Medal of Merit for the Internationalization of Tourism in Latin America.
Discover Puerto Rico’s booth exhibited PRTC’s agro-tourism and sustainable tourism initiatives, hotel developments, tourist attractions and cultural experiences, as well as highlighting the island’s more contemporary attractions: the largest and most technologically advanced Convention Center in the Caribbean and the new entertainment center –“T-Mobile District,” which features concert halls, restaurants, hotels, urban “ziplines” and some of the most modern movie theaters in the Caribbean.
Discover Puerto Rico ended the tourism fair with 35 promotional interviews with the local media and over 31 business meetings with executives from various tourism companies.
Partnership with Iberia Airlines
A partnership between Puerto Rico and Iberia Airlines is another product of the networking and negotiations at FITUR.
This year, beginning in March, and running through summer, Iberia will dedicate the design of one of its aircrafts to Puerto Rico. The airplane will feature designs that pay tribute to the landscapes and iconic images from the “La Isla del Encanto” and is scheduled for short and medium-length flights to over 90 destinations, including Italy, France, the UK, and Germany.
This initiative is part of Iberia’s compromise to continue strengthening its commercial operations in Puerto Rico. Iberia Airlines and PRTC also signed an agreement to continue supporting connections between Puerto Rico and Europe.
The agreement includes a series of initiatives to promote the island through all the airline’s media channels, for instance, the on-board entertainment system, the airline’s Ronda magazine, as well as on its social media channels.
The Future of Tourism is Sustainable
The PRTC will go on to participate in the next Sustainability and Investment Forum, which will take place June 14 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the District Convention Center. Their participation reaffirms their compromise to preserve the planet and its biodiversity, reduce the effects of climate change, and increase the tourism sector’s resilience by fostering sustainable growth and supporting the local community.
The World Travel and Tourism Council will also be present at the forum. Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the WTTC, praised Puerto Rico’s handling of the pandemic, saying, “‘In addition, we acknowledge the great work that Puerto Rico has been doing in the face of the pandemic, as it has implemented strict biosafety protocols to preserve the health of travelers while keeping their tourist services open.”
