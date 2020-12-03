As part of its educational platform, The House Wine, Beer & More is still holding its tasting lessons with the presentation of Orin Swift Cellars next Tuesday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m.
The tasting session, which will be taught by a specialist in wines and representative of Orin Swift Cellars, Jennifer Vitali, will include the Abstrat, Machete, Palermo or Mannequin labels. Moreover, Manon Petex -buyer for The House Wine, Beer & More- will serve as moderator. To purchase the wines of this virtual tasting session, visit any of the three stores or order online at TheHouseToYou.com.
Orin Swift Cellars is a wine cellar known for its excellent products, bold images, memorable names, and creative labels. Founded in 1998 by innovative oenologist David Phinney, Orin Swift's creative and exciting focus has transformed it into a multinational luxury wine line with a large number of followers.
In addition to creating strong consumer loyalty, Phinney's expressive winemaking style is continually recognized by notable wine critics and has earned numerous scores of more than 90 points, as well as being named in the Top 100 list of Wine Spectator multiple times.
The House Wine, Beer & More has more than 2,180 wine labels and a wide variety of accessories, from corkscrews and bottle stoppers for wines and sparkling wines, to decanters, among many others. It is located on the second level of SuperMax De Diego, in Santurce, and in Plaza Guaynabo. They are open from Sunday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. at 9:00 p.m.
