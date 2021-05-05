In support of the animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts carried out by the Organization for the Welfare, Rescue and Adoption of Animals (OBRA, by its Spanish acronym), The House Wine, Beer & More and the Louis Jadot line of wines will be donating a dollar for each wine bottle purchased.
The promotion will last for the entire month of May, and the donation will serve to support the non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, care, rehabilitation and adoption of animals in Puerto Rico.
Louis Jadot grows nearly 154 hectares of vineyards in the most prestigious Burgundy appellations of origin such as Volnay, Pommard and Gevrey-Chambertin. The variety of labels is available at The House.
Located on the second level of SuperMax De Diego in Condado, Plaza Caparra in Guaynabo, and Plaza Guaynabo, The House Wine, Beer & More has more than 2,180 wine labels and a wide variety of craft beers and spirits.
They are open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has the platform for online purchases through TheHouseToYou.com, for pick-ups or deliveries within the metropolitan area.
For more information, visit www.thehousetoyou.com or www.facebook.com/thehousepr.
