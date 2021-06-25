Responding to the current scenario and consumer demand, The House Wine, Beer & More announced the restart, during the month of July, of its educational program with a series of face-to-face events.
The varied offer of tastings and courses will begin on Wednesday, July 7, with “Bubbles & Reds," a tasting session of sparkling and red wines led by Pedro Ferrán.
On Wednesday, 14, Eduardo Fontánez of Beer Sommelier International will offer the course "Know the World of Beers," in which he will talk about the history, ingredients and how to create a good pair of beers.
To close this cycle, Jorge Wolf will offer the tasting session "Tasting Varietals from the New World" on July 21.
All events will be held 6:30 p.m. at The Academy in Plaza Caparra, Guaynabo. For information on costs and reservations, or any of the courses and workshops available within the educational platform, visit www.thehousetoyou.com.
Located on the second level of SuperMax De Diego (San Juan), Plaza Caparra (Guaynabo), and Plaza Guaynabo, The House Wine, Beer & More has more than 2,180 wine labels and a wide variety of craft beers and spirits. They are open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m.
In addition, it has an online platform for purchases and pick-ups or deliveries within the metropolitan area. For more information, visit www.thehousetoyou.com or www.facebook.com/thehousepr.
