The House Wine, Beer & More announced the launch of its new platform for online purchases through TheHouseToYou.com for deliveries to home or office within the metropolitan area (San Juan, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Bayamón, and Carolina) or to make the pick-up at the Condado store.
Designed to make it easy to search via filters, customers will be able to browse a variety of categories such as wines, craft beers, and spirits, among others, to easily reach the products they are looking for.
Consumers can also order more than 1,800 available products through their smartphones using the TheHouseToYou application, which allows them to have an experience similar to that of the website. The app is available for both iOS and Android.
The new online store will allow customers interested in the extensive variety of The House wines, filter their search by grape, the wine-producing country, price, bottle size, and even select varieties of organic, kosher or non-alcoholic products.
At TheHouseToYou.com customers can also find a large section dedicated to accessories; tableware such as glasses, silverware, cheese plates, and napkins; mixology items such as jiggers, shakers, and bitter ingredients; wine items such as corkscrew, wine vacuum and stoppers; as well as gift bags, glasses, decanters, and books.
The platform will also integrate a gourmet section, where customers can buy water, ice, mixers, coffee, hors d'oeuvres, cheese, cookies, and sweets, among a variety of local products (honey, coffee, chocolate, cheese) that will be available for sale. In addition, the online basket-making service will be available, in which the customer can choose from a variety of alternatives or design them to their liking.
TheHouseToYou.com will keep the offer of special prices and offers available in stores and allow customers to add products, even after they have submitted the order.
To guide customers when selecting their wines, they have incorporated an interactive section called "Matchmaker", where after answering some questions, it makes recommendations according to the answers.
For greater convenience, in case they have any activity and need to resolve promptly, the platform has the option of deliveries and pick-ups the same day in orders placed two hours in advance. The delivery service will cost $7.00 with a minimum purchase of $50, not including taxes, and the pick-up at the Condado store does not incur service charges.
The House Wine, Beer & More has more than 2,180 wine labels and a wide variety of craft beers and spirits. It is located on the second level of the SuperMax De Diego in Condado, and in Plaza Guaynabo. Both stores are open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m.
