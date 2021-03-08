In support of organizations that protect wildlife and the environment, The House Wine, Beer & More, in conjunction with a group of suppliers, will be making a donation of one dollar for each item sold from a list of selected products to Scuba Dogs Society.
The initiative, which aims to create awareness about the improvement of the conservation of the environment and our natural resources, will be in effect during the month of March and hopes to raise up to $2,000 for the organization.
Among the participating products are:
- Rums: Alto Grande Rum, Bacardi 8 Years, Club Caribe Rum, Don Q Double Aged Rum, and Ron Boricua.
- Beers: Boqueron, Del Oeste Isleña, El Velorio, Ocean Lab, Old Harbor, Zurc Sweet Caroline.
- Liquor: Napito, Café Lealtad, Sangria Sabrina, Bubbly Candles, and Chocolates Forteza.
The donation will serve to support the cleaning of the reefs of Puerto Rico, as part of the April events, Month of Planet Earth. Scuba Dogs Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental protection and education. Founded in 1993, the organization has a long history leading preservation and educational efforts in Puerto Rico. For the past 18 years, they have played a key role as coordinators of volunteer coastal garbage collection efforts.
Located on the second level of SuperMax De Diego, in Condado, Plaza Caparra in Guaynabo, and Plaza Guaynabo, The House Wine, Beer & More has more than 2,180 wine labels and a wide variety of craft beers and spirits. They are open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has the platform for online purchases through TheHouseToYou.com, for pick-up or delivery within the metropolitan area.
