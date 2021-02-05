As part of its sixth anniversary celebrations, The House Wine, Beer & More is offering its customers the opportunity to enjoy a Tropical Getaway by participating in a contest for a vacation for two people in the luxury guest house Mont Carpe Diem in Aguas Buenas.
To enter the contest, customers only have to buy any product of the great variety offered by Josh Cellars in The House Wine, Beer & More stores or at www.thehousetoyou.com. The contest is open now until March 16, 2021.
The prize includes three days and two nights at Mont Carpe Diem, a guest house with luxury cabins surrounded by a tropical forest, with a saltwater pool and orchard. In addition, the winner will enjoy a romantic tasting of Josh Cellars wines, accompanied by a sommelier during dinner.
Founded as a tribute from a son to his father, Josh Cellars produces delicious and well-balanced wines from California’s best producing regions. The winery is defined by making wine that is rich, accessible, with style and quality, as well as expressive and unpretentious. For this occasion, Josh Cellars is presenting two new wines made with Cabernet Sauvignon, a barrel aged bourbon and a reserve of Paso Robles, which will be available exclusively at The House Wine, Beer & More.
The House Wine, Beer & More has several venues in the San Juan metro area: on the second level of SuperMax De Diego in Condado, Plaza Caparra in Guaynabo and Plaza Guaynabo.
