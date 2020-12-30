At the end of an atypical year for all, where challenging news has been the order of the day, the 20/22 Act Society announced a record in the distribution of funds among this year helping more than 30 non-profit organizations on the Island. The grand total distributed to date was $1,085,000.
"Since 2013 we have made a strong commitment to support charitable organizations in the Puerto Rican community," said Robb Rill, founder of The 20/22 Act Society.
"This year despite all the difficulties that arose, we were able to impact over 30 organizations, by offering the financial support they needed so badly to continue their commendable work. Our commitment is for our members to be net contributors to the island through employment, investment, and charitable contribution. Collectively the metrics bare that out not with just these donations but overall employment by the 20/22 community which is in excess of 40,000 jobs and capital investments throughout the island which are now in excess of a couple billion," he added.
Of the organizations to which the foundation contributes, those that work for health care and well-being stand out, due to the relevance they have during the period of health emergency that is experienced worldwide. Organizations that received donations during this year were (in alphabetical order):
- Ángeles Vivientes
- Asociación Puertorriqueña Pro-Bienestar de la Familia
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
- Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare
- Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos
- Centros Sor Isolina Ferré
- Chabbad of Puerto Rico
- Fondos Unidos
- Fundación Asistencia Centro de Trauma
- Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús
- Fundación Hospital Pediátrico
- Fundación Kinesis
- FUNDESCO
- Haibtat for Humanity
- Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal
- Hogar Mis Primeros Pasos
- Hogar Santa María Eufracia
- Humane Society of Puerto Rico
- Jane Stern Library
- Karma Honey Project
- Limpiar Puerto Rico, Inc.
- Puerto Rico Alliance of Companion Animals
- San Juan Community
- Santuario San Francisco de Asís
- Sato Project
- Save a Gato
- Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer
- Sr. Clair Foundation
- Stefano Foundation
- VIDAS
- Voces Coalición de Vacunación de Puerto Rico
- World Computer Exchange
- Young Life of Puerto Rico
Several leaders of the organizations were very grateful for the contribution they received during the year. Ana Ivette Santiago, Director of Institutional Development of the Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús, mentioned that they were able to “maintain the efficient operation that otherwise would not have been possible while continuing with the professionalization of the staff and direct service to the children”.
Moreover, Patricia de la Torre, Senior Development Leader at Boys & Girls Clubs commented that the support has "helped them to expand services and offer the educational help that our children need so much during the pandemic”.
Likewise, Lilliam Rodríguez, CEO and Founder of Voces Coalición de Vacunación, also praised the support provided, mentioning that "their help has been important and much more at this time where resources are needed to continue educating the people about the importance of vaccination and general health well-being."
"In the historic moment that we live in, these grants are of vital importance in accordance with the mission of our foundation," Rill affirmed. “We are grateful to our members, partners and collaborators who have gone out of their way to achieve this. It's a great way to end a difficult year and know our contributions have a meaningful impact."
The 20/22 Act Foundation's primary mission is to assist local philanthropic entities so that they can improve the quality of life in the communities they serve. The Foundation has a special interest in helping areas such as health, education, eradication of child poverty, care for the elderly, support for victims of violence, the homeless and animal welfare, among others.
The Foundation works on the corporate social responsibility aspect of the 20/22 Act Society, a private organization of individuals and companies who have relocated to Puerto Rico under the decrees of Laws 20, 22 and act 60.
