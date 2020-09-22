Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today that Medplus Solutions, a pharmacy services provider in Puerto Rico, will deploy MedWise™ medication safety solutions for their long-term care clients. Additionally, Medplus will enhance their clinical pharmacy services by certifying their pharmacists as MedWise Advisors™.
"As the only dedicated and accredited long-term care pharmacy in Puerto Rico, we understand how vital medication safety is for chronically-ill patients on multiple medications,” said Sultan S. Yassin, PharmD, President and CEO of Medplus Solutions. “MedWise will allow us to identify simultaneous multi-drug interactions and will facilitate interventions by our pharmacists to those most at risk for adverse drug events. Our goal is to keep our patients safer and healthier.”
TRHC’s MedWise software provides science-based, actionable clinical intelligence to pharmacists, including assessing a patient’s MedWise Risk Score™ (MRS). The MRS calculation uses active medication ingredients of a patient’s complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements to predict the risk of adverse drug events (ADEs).
A published study involving nearly 2,000 patients found that a reduction in the MRS resulted in fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations and lower medical costs.
“Managing patients with chronic conditions and on multiple medications requires a coordinated clinical pharmacy approach to medication management,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “By deploying TRHC’s MedWise solution and providing MedWise Advisor certification for its pharmacists, Medplus Solutions will bring enhanced clinical services and improved medication outcomes to Puerto Rico.”
Puerto Rico has approximately 25,000 licensed assisted living, nursing home, and mental health beds. Medplus Solutions provides services to more than 500 facilities and 10,000 beds.
