T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled the company’s latest Un-carrier move, a comprehensive set of protections against a pervasive problem affecting everyone with a phone: scams and robocalls.
The move, called Scam Shield, is the company’s response to a rising tide of scammers preying on Americans at their most vulnerable — a problem that’s only grown more severe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Americans have already lost over $80 million to COVID-related scams this year, and it’s just getting worse — coronavirus scams increased 70% from May to June. Enter Scam Shield, an unparalleled set of free safeguards — including technology built into the heart of T-Mobile’s network — to protect customers against scams and robocalls at this critical time.
Scam Shield attacks this complex problem from all angles with a series of moves designed to stop scammers in their tracks, give you more information about who’s calling and protect your personal information, including:
• Free Scam ID and Blocking. Suspicious calls are flagged, and customers can turn on scam blocking to never see those calls again.
• Free, Enhanced Caller ID. If we know who’s calling, you’ll know who is calling. And with new improvements, you’ll know when the number is verified as coming from a real person or business.
• Free Second Number. Introducing T-Mobile PROXY, a second number to keep your personal number personal.
• Free Number Change. If your personal number becomes a spam magnet, get a clean slate with a new number.
• Free Scam Shield App. The central spot to activate these new protections and, for an extra charge, unlock more advanced call controls. Sprint customers now get free protections — previously an added charge — in the upgraded Call Screener app.
• Free Be ID Aware Service. Get ID monitoring and alerts for 12 months from the experts at McAfee, available for a limited time.
