T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) presented Magenta MAX, a smartphone plane with unlimited data premiums, available in both 5G and 4G. Under this plan, customers' network speed wouldn't be affected by the amount of data they consume.
Magenta MAX is also designed for video streaming in Ultra High Definition (UHD) with up to 4K resolution, plus Netflix for all MAX plans, which now include single-line clients. Magenta MAX includes mobile hotspots for smartphones with up to 40 GB of high-speed data.
Existing smartphone plans were created for lower capacity 4G LTE networks, so other carriers and even T-Mobile's unlimited plans allow carriers to lower its clients' priority on the network if you've used a massive amount of data, which which means that clients could experience speed reductions if the network becomes congested. AT&T touts them as premium data and they offer 50 GB to most customers. Now the company is in the 5G era and T-Mobile has activated the highest capacity 5G network available, which can unleash 5G to offer unlimited premium data.
T-Mobile is also enhancing the main Magenta plan by doubling the premium data, from 50 GB to 100GB, and with almost double the high-speed data for mobile hotspot for smartphones, from 3 GB to 5 GB. All this at no additional cost. Current customers of Magenta and Magenta Plus plans can also easily access this upgrade and keep their current devices or promotions on their lines.
“We break the ground again with the best plan in history, we are taking the plans into the 5G era, offering more value T-Mobile is the leader, when it comes to bringing a real and meaningful 5G experience. Customers will be able to get the most out of their connection on T-Mobile's 5G network, the first and with the highest coverage in Puerto Rico," explained Jorge Martel, VP and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
For the millions of people who just got a new 5G smartphone but are still tied to their wireless carrier with plans built for 4G, T-Mobile is launching a new offer free of charge to change their plans. Clients can bring their new 5G phone to T-Mobile, receive up to $650 per line to finish paying for it, and they won't have to pay any cost to change the device.
“We have just joined forces with Sprint and we are already the nation's leader in 5G speed and coverage. MagentaMAX is just a first taste of what our network capabilities allow us to do," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “As a customer, when you have a super fast 5G smartphone and are data intensive, the least you want is to be slowed down. It's like owning a Ferrari and being forced to drive it in a school zone. Well then, it's time to speed up our magenta open road! And this is just the beginning. So, buckle up!"
“The 5G network can offer more data with higher speed. However, by consuming more, that higher speed can collide with the rules imposed in the plans created for 4G networks," says Jason Leigh, research manager for 5G and mobile services at IDC. "By redesigning the traditional wireless plan to take advantage of what 5G has to offer, it will spark customer enthusiasm for a truly meaningful 5G experience."
Magenta MAX will take the place of Magenta Plus and will be offered starting Feb. 24 for consumers and small businesses. Clients can get unlimited premium talk, text and data, both 4G and 5G, on their smartphones. Even if they use 200 GB or more, their speed cannot be reduced depending on the amount of data you use. Plus, the Magenta MAX plan is packed with The Uncarrier perks:
- Netflix around the house: now for individual lines and family plans;
- Unlimited UHD streaming with up to 4K UHD resolution;
- 40 GB of high-speed data for mobile hotspot for smartphones (and then unlimited 3G speeds);
- Gifts and discounts every Tuesday at T-Mobile Tuesdays;
- Unlimited texts and Wi-Fi on flights with Gogo service throughout the flight;
- Free texts and data in 210 countries and destinations;
- Unlimited calls, texts, and data in Mexico and Canada with up to 5 GB of high-speed data.
- Free protection with Scam Shield Premium, including Fraudulent Call Blocking and Caller ID.
These are all offered for the same price as Magenta Plus: $57 per line a month for three lines with AutoPayment, with taxes and fees already included. However, clients can get Magenta MAX for $47 a line a month for three lines with AutoPayment for a limited time.
