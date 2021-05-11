To ensure households struggling to pay for Internet service during the pandemic are able to stay connected to work, education and healthcare services, T-Mobile confirmed it is participating in the FCC’s temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB).
When enrollment opens on May 12, qualified T-Mobile and Sprint brand consumer and government customers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands may be eligible for an up to $50 discount per household on service each month on qualified plans for the duration of the program.
For more information about the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, starting May 12 visit: https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
