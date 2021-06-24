T-Mobile Puerto Rico met at the first event of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, where, 30 days before the Olympics, the uniform of the island's delegation was presented.
The company celebrates the fifteenth consecutive year of supporting the Olympic Committee and sports, demonstrating its commitment to Puerto Rican athletes. As part of the alliance with the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, T-Mobile has connected athletes, coaches, and the delegations that have represented the island in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), Rio (2016), in the Pan American and Central American Games, and now 8,331 miles 13 hours apart in Tokyo.
"We recognize the superhuman effort that goes into the preparation of our athletes and the work of the Olympic Committee to keep them motivated and focused, particularly in this historic edition with such unique conditions. We are very happy, not only to see the incredible variety of classifications in so many different sports, but also the great representation of women in our delegation. We congratulate Sara Rosario for her leadership and her entire team for the great achievement of bringing a robust delegation of more than thirty Puerto Rican athletes," said Jorge Martel, VP and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
He added: "on behalf of our 900 employees and more than one million customers, we want to tell you that we are ready to connect with you and are incredibly proud of you. That we will be following each of your competitions and meets, celebrating each of your victories, which we feel are ours and of all of Puerto Rico. We are passionate about keeping you connected with the largest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the United States. And also, to travel with you with Unlimited Global roaming connection in over 210 destinations around the world."
T-Mobile has supported the performance of athletes through the years such as the Olympic medalists: Javier Culson and Jaime Espinal; the Men's Basketball team, Carlos Arroyo and Jose Juan Barea, and sailor Enrique Figueroa.
The company said that this year it "renews out commitment" to outstanding athletes in various sports areas such as: table tennis player Brian Afanador, diver Rafa Quintero, Olympic wrestler Franklin Gomez, and the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation, this year represented by the National Women's Basketball Team, among others.
"Our commitment to sports and the Puerto Rican connection has been and will continue to be Olympically unlimited. As in the past 15 years, at T-Mobile we are ALWAYS WITH OUR PEOPLE," the company said in a missive.
