Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30, but the Un-carrier prepares year-round to ensure we are ready to help customers, first responders and local authorities stay connected when it matters most. Last year's 30 named storms were the most-ever on record, and forecasters have already predicted above-average storm activity again this year. T-Mobile takes a rock-solid approach to preparation and response, hoping for the best but planning for the worst.
It starts with knowing when and where storms might hit and understanding their possible severity. T-Mobile partners closely with national weather forecasters to better understand storm patterns and potential short- and long-term responses. Once a storm hits, its recent investments in network resiliency and infrastructure will prove critical. Its nationwide 5G buildout with crucial low-band spectrum gives the necessary coverage penetration to keep customers in service during and after natural disasters. The company has also further increased network emergency response capabilities on the ground and has more resources to quickly support people most affected after a hurricane.
“While we hope our communities are spared the destruction we’ve seen in previous years, our T-Mobile teams have worked tirelessly to be ready for what’s to come — investing in our network, partnering with tracking experts and expanding our emergency response fleets and relief teams,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile president of technology. “Once a storm hits, every minute, hour and day that passes can have a huge impact. We know that preparation is key so that when disaster strikes, we are ready to take care of our customers as quickly as possible, and that’s why we prioritize readiness all year long.”
T-Mobile said collaborates with weather forecasting partners, including the National Weather Service and StormGeo, to accurately track a hurricane’s path and potential severity. This is vital to the T-Mobile Emergency Management team’s strategy and recovery efforts during every phase of a storm.
All its network switches, points of presence and other key sites are equipped with fixed backup generators that help keep our network running during power outages.
As part of its multi-year network hardening plan, the company invested in operational readiness by adding thousands of new backup generators and advanced relief and recovery tools at its sites in hurricane-prone areas.
T-Mobile tests and improves its network’s backup and response systems, including coordination and mobilization plans for supporting customers and their communities. In addition, it maintains and tests all backup generators on a regular basis.
Its Network Operations Centers (NOCs) run around the clock, 24/7 during natural disasters, allowing experienced technicians and engineers to monitor network traffic demands and weather impacts.
Its Consumer Markets retail team has comprehensive incident response plans in place to ensure they can respond quickly to a disaster, and its Community Support Team has a variety of phone supplies to help support customers impacted by hurricanes.
Over the past year, the company has increased its network emergency response capabilities and now has more resources ready to respond to hurricane-prone communities after storms.
For example, the size of its fleet of rapid response vehicles. Since its merger with Sprint last spring, the company doubled the size of its emergency management fleet of satellite-enabled vehicles, including mobile command centers, Cells on Wheels (COWs) and Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs). These vehicles can drive to affected areas and quickly restore signal. The have also significantly increased the number of portable generators that can restore power to tower locations where permanent generators are not possible.
