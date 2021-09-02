Since yesterday night, customers of the T-Mobile network reported through social media that they had problems with mobile service.
Puerto Rico users said they were having difficulties with calls and internet service.
Shortly thereafter, the telecommunications company confirmed that the service problems were caused by a failure that workers are currently addressing.
"We currently have a breakdown in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to transportation problems in an associated network," the company wrote on its official social media accounts.
Likewise, they assured that “our teams are working tirelessly to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."
Residents of several municipalities -such as Ponce, San Juan, and Trujillo Alto, among others- were some of those who shared in social media that they had problems with the service.
