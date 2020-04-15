T-Mobile announced that starting today, they will open a limited number of locations to be able to offer additional service to its customers.
The opening of these locations follows the guidelines of the Executive Order announced last Saturday, and the administrative order of the P. R. Telecommunications Bureau dated April 13, 2020.
The company has taken a series of strict hygiene measures to ensure the safety of its employees and the customers who visit these locations, which will only be served by appointment.
“At this time, communications play a vital role, whether it is for an emergency service, work, study, making personal arrangements, connecting with your doctor or keeping in touch with your loved ones, we are doing everything in our power so that you can stay connected and we can continue serving our clients.
"We do recommend everyone to follow the rules of social distancing and carry out your transactions through our digital mechanisms available. But for those transactions that cannot be done remotely, we will have several locations where our experts will be able to help our clients following strict safety and hygiene protocols. The health of our employees and clients is a priority,” said Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
T-Mobile Locations
The following locations will be open during special hours from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. You can verify a location near you and other details in our website, www.T-Mobilepr.com
Starting April 15, you can visit:
• Toa Baja - La Virgencita
• Bayamón - Rexville
• Carolina – Plazas Escorial
• Fajardo - Plaza Fajardo
• Caguas- Los Prados
• Guayama - Plaza Guayama
• Cayey - Plaza Cayey
• Mayagüez - University Plaza
• San Germán - Plaza del Oeste
• Isabela – Plaza Isabela
• Arecibo - Plaza del Norte
• Ponce - Monte Town
• Juana Díaz – Juana Díaz Mall
• Humacao – Palma Real
• Añasco – Plaza Añasco
• Vega Baja - Plaza Las Vegas
• Corozal – Plaza Corozal
Appointments
Customers can make an appointment, starting this Wednesday, April 15, by calling 1-877-866-5690. An expert will help you select the nearest location and guide you on your service needs. To make appointments, you must call Monday through Friday, between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.
When visiting the stores please follow the established safety and hygiene rules, as they are for the benefit of our clients and employees.
• Only one person will be served per account (must be the owner of the account or an authorized representative).
• The use of a face mask is required at all times.
• Always bear in mind that we have to keep a safe distance at all times.
• Protocols has been established for the safe delivery of equipment.
Access services from your Home
T-Mobile offers many services that you can do from the comfort of your home, from solving your connectivity needs, managing your account, assistance with the service, making payments, changing rate plans, purchasing a device with shipping to your home, and more . We encourage you to stay home and make use of these convenient options:
o Access 24/7 through the T-MOBILE APP (in the App Store or Google Play)
o For new activations, call TELEVENTAS - 1-877-774-3531 and receive your equipment by mail.
o For customer service, dialing 611 through your T-Mobile cell phone
o Connect via CHAT with a T-Mobile Expert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.