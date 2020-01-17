Another consumer pain point: tackled. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched T-Mobile MONEY in Puerto Rico. T-Mobile MONEY is a no-account-fee, interest-earning, mobile-first checking account that anyone can open and manage right from their smartphone. With T-Mobile MONEY, T-Mobile postpaid customers can earn an industry-leading 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY)i on balances up to $3,000 — 80 times higher than the average U.S. checking account interest rate¹ — and 1.00% APY on every dollar over that! Plus avoid all those big bank overdraft and account fees. And everyone else — even Verizon and AT&T customers — can score 1.00% APY i on all balances.
“T-Mobile recently launched the first and only 5G network in Puerto Rico, with coverage in areas of all 78 municipalities across the Island including Vieques and Culebra … and now with T-Mobile MONEY, the Un-carrier is the first wireless company to bring digital banking to Puerto Rico,” said Jorge Martel, Vice President and General Manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “T-Mobile’s continued investment in Puerto Rico creates opportunities that foster the Island’s socioeconomic development. We are committed to our customers and to bringing technology and innovation to Puerto Rico."
