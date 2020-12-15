Today, T-Mobile announced the launch of Project 10Million in Puerto Rico, an unprecedented initiative aimed at delivering internet connectivity to thousands of students at no cost to them. At a time when the growing need for Internet access for educational purposes becomes more urgent, T-Mobile has zeroed in on a bold goal: helping those without connectivity to get access to the Internet they need for their education. With a commitment of $10.7 billion, Project 10 Million is taking a big step toward accomplishing this vision.
Project 10 Million addresses the issue of the digital divide, which in Puerto Rico is becoming increasingly evident. According to the census, 35% of households do not have a computer and 44% do not have internet at home. T-Mobile previously committed to kick off Project 10Million once its merger with Sprint was complete, and now, as the supercharged Un-carrier, it is following through on that promise and putting its combined resources and network capacity to work. Through Project 10Million, T-Mobile is addressing the persistent homework gap experienced by more than 9 million children across the country who are unable to get online to complete at-home assignments. Project 10Million offers free wireless hotspots, up to 100GB per year of free high-speed data, and soon, access to Wi-Fi devices such as tablets at a discounted price.
“Education is the great leveler, but without internet access, kids will be left behind. T-Mobile has a big goal – to deliver connectivity to every child who needs it across the U.S. Starting now with our historic Project 10Million commitment, we’re going to help open A LOT of doors to opportunity that might have previously been closed,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “This issue is even more critical as the COVID-19 pandemic has completely shifted learning for many from the classroom to online. Big issues need big solutions, and that’s exactly why we’re not just launching but significantly enhancing Project 10Million and giving flexibility to educators so they can best address the unique needs of their students with plans that offer more data. As the supercharged Un-carrier, we now have the resources and network capacity to deliver reliable connectivity to students across the U.S. — and to tackle the critical homework gap and the schoolwork gap head-on!”
“It fills me with great pride to be able to announce this important initiative for the education of our children and youth. At T-Mobile we have an unwavering commitment to Puerto Rico and with Project 10 Million we contribute to closing the digital divide on the island, especially in these times of virtual education,” said Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
As COVID-19 forces students out of the physical classroom and into part- or full-time remote learning, the need for connectivity and greater bandwidth has dramatically increased. What was a homework gap has turned into an even more massive schoolwork gap, when students without internet access are completely left out of learning. T-Mobile has been working on closely with schools, state governments and technology partners since the pandemic started to address this issue.
Project 10 Million is aimed at students from kindergarten to 12th grade who are enrolled in the Puerto Rico Public Educational System. Those interested in this program can access https://estudiantestmobilepr.com/. to fill out the registration form and find out details of the program and eligibility. The parent or legal guardian must upload an image of their student's Academic Progress Report (Report Card) or their Certification of Student Enrolled in the Puerto Rico Department of Education. The equipment will be received by mail. Eligible families can receive one per household.
The expanded reach and capacity of T-Mobile’s network plays a crucial role in its ability to make reliable connectivity truly accessible to students across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who do not have high-speed home internet service. Future Project 10Million users will also benefit from T-Mobile’s expanded 5G over time with faster speeds and even broader coverage.
Project 10Million is one of the components of the Un-carrier 1.0 5G for Good commitments that the company announced before its merger with Sprint was approved. Since the completion of the merger, the company has been launching these commitments, including T-Mobile Connect, launched in Puerto Rico.
