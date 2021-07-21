For more than 15 years, T-Mobile has provided uninterrupted support, as the official communication of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR by its Spanish acronym), keeping fans, Olympic athletes and their loved ones connected at every sporting event.
During a recent activity at T-Mobile District, the Olympic Committee officially presented the Puerto Rico delegation that will represent the island at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. As the main sponsor of COPUR, T-Mobile officially delivered communication equipment so that our delegation can connect with Puerto Rico in Tokyo and share the excitement and Olympic pride with their loved ones.
"At T-Mobile we are proud to be an ally and sponsor of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, and to be responsible for connecting them with their families and fans in every Olympic achievement. Puerto Rico needs the joy and unity that sport brings us. As in the past 15 years, at T-Mobile we are always with our people," said Jorge Martel, VP and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
"On behalf of our 900 employees and more than one million customers, we want to tell you that we are ready to connect you and are incredibly proud of you. We will be following each of your competitions and matches, celebrating each of your victories, which we feel are ours, and of all Puerto Rico," he added.
T-Mobile has been the official communication and connection of COPUR, connecting athletes, coaches, and the entire delegation from Puerto Rico in: Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), Rio (2016), in every Central American Game, Pan American and other commitments in which Puerto Rican athletes represent us. And now at 8,331 miles with a 13-hour difference, in Tokyo.
The event was attended by Tokyo 2020 delegates and flag bearers, as well as past flag bearers, Olympic medalists, part of the delegation that traveled to Tokyo in 1964, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic delegation.
T-Mobile Puerto Rico has had a long history of supporting the development of sports and athletes in the country. The company has supported the performance of athletes over the years as Olympic medalists: Javier Culson and Jaime Espinal, the Men's Basketball team, our Carlos Arroyo and Jose Juan Barea, and the sailor Enrique Figueroa.
This year, T-Mobile renews its commitment to outstanding athletes in various sports areas such as: table tennis player Brian Afanador, diver Rafa Quintero, Olympic wrestler Franklin Gómez and the Puerto Rico’s Basketball Federation, this year represented by the Women's National Basketball Team, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.