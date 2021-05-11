The T-Mobile District announced its third gastronomic opening, Sazón Cocina Criolla, a restaurant with authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. Through its setting, decoration and concept, the restaurant presents the evolution of our culture to dazzle and entertain in a unique way the public that seeks and enjoys avant-garde experiences.
Sazón Cocina Criolla joins the recent openings of Barullo Taberna Española and the Mexican restaurant Lupe Reyes as part of the complex's staggered pre-opening plan.
This process is focused on gradually making the space known to locals and then launching it internationally; which will turn T-Mobile District into the most innovative and main entertainment center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
The restaurant is located in the heart of the T-Mobile District, which is known as the Central Plaza, a futuristic 50,000 square foot covered outdoor plaza with a modern multi-sensory technology system that will celebrate its opening soon. Sazón Cocina Criolla focuses on typical Puerto Rican food, giving prominence to fresh fish and seafood.
In addition, it has a varied menu to highlight the best of our modern gastronomy at affordable prices, with daily specials and main dishes, such as stuffed mofongos, paella jíbara, cuts of meat, chillo, carrucho, asopao de camarones, Caribbean lobster, among others.
The appetizers have been selected to delight the palate from the moment the diners are received and will include a special menu of artisanal dumplings of pork, shrimp and pastelón. As for the offer of drinks and snacks, it has a wide selection of wines, local and international beers and varieties of liquors, as well as a cocktail menu created to pair perfectly with the Puerto Rican food menu.
“It is a pride to spice up this innovative project. Specifically having fresh fish and shellfish as the protagonists because, as I always say, we live on an island, the coast is the most there is and Puerto Ricans love to eat a good dish with fresh fish. Sazón will definitely integrate into the T-Mobile District the 'criolla' food that we Puerto Ricans like so much," said Javier González, operator of Sazón Cocina Criolla and co-owner of Cayo Caribe in San Patricio.
Like all T-Mobile District concepts, design and experience play a huge role for the developers of this one-of-a-kind space.
“Sazón represents, in a modernized way, the essence of the Puerto Rican environment. We have an outdoor patio and a bar with the best view of the main stage of the T-Mobile District and the multi-sensory experience that is the Central Plaza. We have located Sazón in this space because we want to reaffirm that Puerto Ricans are the heart of this project," said architect Hans Moll-Stubbe, managing partner of PRISA Group, developer and owner of the concept. The interior design was worked by V Architecture, while Francisco Arco was the architect of record.
The interior room of the restaurant projects the Puerto Rican tropical atmosphere through structures and local artistic expressions such as the painting “Todo Bien," created by Puerto Rican artist Jorge Zeno, who through his art reinforces that “after living difficult moments, everything it will be OK." In this project, each corner has been carefully designed; in the space, there are several paintings by Puerto Rican artist Camila Buxeda, who depicts with watercolor classic elements of Puerto Rican culture such as bananas, quenepas, rum, limbers, coffee, avocado, greca, among others.
Likewise, an impressive structure of a 15-foot long mechanical squeaker stands out above the bar, created by artist Mark Rivera, who through kinetic art presents one of the main dishes of the varied menu. This work is lit to announce the arrival of happy hours.
The concept, developed by PRISA Group and whose investors are PRISA Group and McConnell Valdés Consulting, will occupy approximately 3,300 square feet, had an investment of $1.7 million and will generate 70 direct jobs. It projects a potential capacity of 160 people, including a private cellar with space for six people.
Aligned to the most recent executive order, it will operate every day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will soon expand its hours to include lunch service.
“We are satisfied that with Sazón there are now three restaurants operating in the T-Mobile District. For us, each opening is a new concept to present to Puerto Ricans and means a new way of living the T-Mobile District experience, this time enjoying the best of Puerto Rican food and, thanks to its privileged location, a magical connection with the Central Plaza," said Gabriel De Cárdenas, general manager of the T-Mobile District.
For more information about the T-Mobile District and its upcoming openings, visit its Facebook and Instagram accounts as @distritotmobile, or access its website at https://distritot-mobile.com/. For more details about Sazón Cocina Criolla visit their Facebook account as @sazonpr, and on Instagram as @sazon_pr.
COVID-19 Protocols
Regarding COVID-19 measures and protocols to guarantee the safety of all visitors and employees, the T-Mobile District is operating under security protocols aligned with current local government regulations, including taking temperature, supplying disinfectant, and enforcing mask use.
In addition, it has outdoor areas where consumers can enjoy the experience feeling safe and the interior spaces have been reorganized to ensure the physical distance necessary for the safety of consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.