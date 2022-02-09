For the fourth year in a row, Bloomberg has selected Evertec for distinction according to its gender-equality index. Evertec, a transaction processing company headquartered in Puerto Rico and with operations in 10 countries around the Caribbean and Latin America, has made gender inclusion and equality an essential part of its business culture, creating a resilient and productive workforce.
Paola Perez, Chief Administrative Officer at Evertec, spoke with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL to explain what a diverse workplace looks like, how it benefits both customers and employees, and what their next step is.
The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is (as described on the company’s webpage), “a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.”
Evertec has 32 years of experience, operates in 10 countries, has a diverse range of customers across 26 countries, and over 2500 employees. They were the first Puerto Rican business to participate in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in 2019. Last year, 40% of the company’s women employees were promoted.
“We want to continue to grow our workforce from a women perspective in the technology area, strengthen the balance between women and men in STEM, promote women in leadership roles, women continue being promoted into leadership roles,” said Perez, “Our customers are diverse –our customers are not all male– so, our products are made for a diverse clientele. It is important to have diversity in [our company] so we can continue to build products that address needs from a customer perspective.”
Evertec also participated in the formation of the Committee for the Prevention, Support, Rescue, and Education of Gender-based Violence (Spanish acronym, PARE), a government program that recommends measure and policies to comply with the state of emrgency that was declared in response to a previous increase in cases of gender-based violence in Puerto Rico.
Evertec was the only private company to present to the committee the importance of supporting women in the workforce through education –they continue to speak in the forum and support ongoing initiatives.
Women’s Mental Health and the Pandemic
Evertec’s employees were sent home to work remotely just two days before the lockdown was announced officially –but it didn’t hamper productivity. Two years in, and Evertec hasn’t laid off a single person due to the pandemic –productivity has actually gone up.
This was achieved by a strategy that emphasized employee well-being.
As the pandemic progressed and lockdowns lasted longer than hoped for, Evertec began building programs focused on mental health. They wanted to make sure that their employees didn’t become exhausted from the combined difficulties of working from home while taking care of kids who suddenly weren’t in school for eight hours a day.
Their solution was to provide employees with access to free psychologist services by phone and webinars on managing stress. Their human resources team was prepped and trained for navigating difficult conversations on unpredictable issues with stressed-out coworkers.
The company also participates in the “‘Women’s Inspire Network” - a multicultural community where women can share experiences, access a support system, talk about personal matters, and be inspired by invited speakers.
