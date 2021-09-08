With an investment that exceeds $4 million, the Puerto Rican supermarket chain SuperMax opened its 18th store this week at Los Filtros Shopping Center, in Bayamón.
The new supermarket, whose building is newly constructed, will have approximately 40,000 square feet, and will be the chain's ninth supermarket to operate with a 24-hour schedule.
The number of jobs when the Online shopping section starts operations will be 238.
The new SuperMax, which will employ 175 people, will have Deli and Butchery services, with a fresh meat and seafood counter, as well as fruit and vegetable sections, and over 25,000 varieties of products from multiple categories.
"The opening of this new store is part of our expansion and growth program that includes the remodeling of some of our establishments, which has allowed us to incorporate design elements and space distribution adjusted to the needs of our customers," said José Revuelta, president of SuperMax.
Among the attractions of the new supermarket, there is an extensive wine and liquor cellar, the Sushi Bar, with meals prepared fresh daily, and the option of ordering trays for activities.
There is also the Coffee Max, with gourmet coffee and a variety of fine pastries; the Chef Max section, with different prepared meals, ready to heat up; the Açaí Bar, with a variety of fruits to complement, as well as the most extensive variety of Boar’s Head products and cold cut trays ideal for parties and activities.
SuperMax has 18 supermarkets throughout Puerto Rico and employs more than 2,260 people.
