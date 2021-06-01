Faced with a new post-confinement reality, SuperMax Online continues to innovate to meet the needs of consumers and offer a similar or better experience than when they go to the supermarket. To do this, it has evolved to integrate new functions to the application that make it more agile and secure.
As part of the innovations, the customer will be able to accept product replacements from the app. Now, users will receive a notification on their cellphone when one or more products are not available, and it will show them options to replace it from the comfort of their mobile device. In addition, once the purchase selection process begins, a chat option opens so that they can interact live with the employee who is making their purchase.
Another innovation is that customers will be able to follow the driver while in transit. Once your purchase is close to being delivered, an email is sent with a link where the customer can see the driver's route to their destination and the estimated time of arrival. As an added security feature, this option also gives you the option to see the name of the driver. This tool is great for people shopping for family and loved ones.
To have access to these functions it is necessary to download the application available in the App Store and Google Play, or update it to receive the notification. Customers who do not use the application will receive a call in case it is necessary to make a replacement as before.
The platform, 100 percent made in Puerto Rico and developed exclusively for SuperMax Online, has maintained a sustained growth of 216 percent after the pandemic. In fact, according to the most recent Digital Trends Study from the Association of Sales and Marketing Executives (SME), SuperMax Online ranked first, with 38 percent among people shopping online in the supermarket category. In addition, data based on surveys completed by customers who received their order between January and April 2021, shows that more than 97 percent of customers who use SuperMax Online would recommend the service.
Currently, SuperMax Online has more than 17,000 products on its digital platform with the same prices, offers and all the specials found in the store, characteristics that make it unique in its category. The service delivers to 30 municipalities, including Arecibo and Corozal, which were recently added. In addition, it offers thepick-up option in 13 stores.
To use the SuperMax Online service, a minimum purchase subtotal of $ 50.00 is required without calculating the Sales & Use Tax (IVU). The delivery service charge for purchases between $50.00 and $150.00 is $7.00; and $5.00, for purchases of $150.01 and up. The pickup service charge for all purchases of $50.00 or more is $4.00. For more information you can access www.supermaxonline.com or Facebook.com/supermaxpr.
