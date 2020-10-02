As part of its expansion plan, the Puerto Rican supermarket chain, SuperMax announced the inclusion of Canóvanas, Barceloneta, Juana Díaz, Aibonito, and Morovis within the coverage area of its virtual supermarket, SuperMax Online.
In addition, SuperMax Online is available to order 24 hours a day, seven days a week in: San Juan, Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Dorado, Vega Alta, Toa Baja, Toa Alta, Cataño, Caguas, Gurabo, San Lorenzo, and Juncos; as well as Ponce, Cidra, Cayey, Aguas Buenas, Vega Baja, and Manatí, for a total of 25 municipalities around the island.
"We are very pleased with the response from customers, especially during the past few months, so we continue our accelerated expansion plan throughout the island, adding new municipalities to the successful online shopping service. In this way, we attend to the demand of consumers to reach more places outside the metropolitan area," said José Revuelta, president of SuperMax.
"As a token of appreciation for the support of our consumers, customers from these five areas that join in this new stage of expansion, will receive their first delivery free of charge. This promotion will last until November 30," Revuelta added.
Consumers can also place their orders through their smartphones using the SuperMax Online application that allows them to have an experience similar to that of the website. The application is available for both iOS and Android.
Currently, SuperMax Online has more than 17,000 products on its digital platform with the same prices, offers, and all the specials found in the store. Moreover, it offers pick-up services in its stores in Plaza Guaynabo, Plaza Caparra, Trujillo Alto, Dorado, Caguas, Ponce, Cidra, Manatí, Vega Baja, De Diego, Santa María, and San Francisco.
Through the app, when customers arrive at the parking lot, they can notify that they are ready to pick up their order, send information about their vehicle, and location so that an employee delivers their purchase.
To use the SuperMax Online service, a minimum purchase subtotal of $ 50.00 is required without calculating the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym). The delivery service charge for purchases between $50.00 and $150.00 is $7.00; and $5.00, for purchases of $150.01 onwards. The pickup service charge for all purchases of $50.00 or more is $4.00. For more information, visit www.supermaxonline.com or Facebook.com/supermaxpr.
