Sun West Mortgage Company, with 41 years in the United States market, and presence in 48 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands was recently recognized as “Banking Institution of the Year” by the Puerto Rico Association of REALTORS® as part of the celebration of its annual convention. In addition, Andrés Concepción, Sun West’s VP of sales and marketing, Puerto Rico operations, was awarded “Mortgage Banker of the Year”.
“We are very honored and proud to receive these awards that reaffirm our commitment to the industry and to Puerto Rico. We congratulate Andrés and the entire Sun West team for exceeding our business goals. We thank the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors for the recognition and congratulate all the realtors for holding their convention”, said Luis Raúl Padilla, executive vice president of Sun West Mortgage Company.
These recognitions are attributed to the institution and the mortgage banking professional, respectively, that have contributed throughout the year in different areas for the benefit of the Puerto Rico Association of REALTORS® and the Boards.
So far this year, Sun West Mortgage Company in Puerto Rico and its associates have earned significant achievements and recognition in the industry, both locally and on a national level. Such is the case of Diana Montoya, who became the first professional from Puerto Rico to enter this year’s list of best mortgage loan originators (MLO’s) in the North American region.
Sun West Mortgage Company is a solid and growing company, with 41 years in the United States market, with presence in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. In 2011 it established operations in Puerto Rico and employs more than 270 professionals in all areas of loan processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.