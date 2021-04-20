Sun West Mortgage Company launches its Conventional Non-conforming Loan Program, becoming the only U.S. based mortgage bank to offer it in Puerto Rico, and the first one to launch this product in over 15 years.
The mortgage company, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary of operations on the island, provides leading technology solutions for clients and realtors, a complete portfolio of loan programs, and a strong social responsibility program that incentivizes and provides jobs to new generations.
The Sun West Mortgage Conventional Non-conforming Loan Program offers one of the lowest interest rates in the market (4% APR), with 50% Loan to Value (LTV) for first and second home buyers, interested in buying or refinancing, with mortgages ranging from $250,000 with a FICO score of 720, to loans up to $750,000 with a FICO score of 760 or more.
The program includes a 30-year fixed loan, and 5/1 and 7/1 ARM, with minimum documents required, two-year personal financial and two banking statements. Another advantage this Sun West loan offers to buyers is less requirements for applying, since they do not adhere to limitations of secondary markets, leading to less closing costs and a faster closing.
"As demand for non-conforming loans continues to increase in Puerto Rico, we saw the opportunity to create this program with better interest rates, at a one-stop bank providing all the services and technology that keeps us ahead of other lenders on the island," said Luis Raúl Padilla, executive VP.
Sun West Mortgage provides all stages of a loan process, from: originating, processing and underwriting, to closing and servicing these loans. Clients can stay informed of their loans by using the SWM proprietary platform, "See My Loan Status" that shows every step of the process - from pre-qualifying to closing.
The company recently launched the "Rising Suns" program, aimed at providing paid part-time jobs to college students in all areas related to technology. Sun West Mortgage offers the tools to train them in promising areas within the company and acquire experience, while studying and working remotely.
Sun West Mortgage Company is a solid and growing company, with more than 40 years in the United States market, and presence in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It established operations in Puerto Rico in 2011, and has since grown to more than 270 employees in all areas of the loan process.
