With the intention to make a contribution and help those health professionals on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, Sun West Mortgage donated thousands of face shields to hospitals in Miami, California, Orlando, Arizona, Baltimore, Texas, Maryland and Puerto Rico. The (mortgage) bank has impacted more than 15,000 professionals that work tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pavan Agarwal, Sun West Mortgage’s CEO, said that the entire world has confronted difficult times due to the health emergency; however, it’s up to every individual to make a difference in the communities.
“We acknowledge how difficult and complicated these last months for everyone have been, but it’s important to remember that when crisis strikes, opportunities rise. We decided to come out of our comfort zone and bring help to those who need it right away, the Hospitals. We joined forces with a Puerto Rican manufacturer to bring extra protection (face shields) to health professionals saving lives,” Agarwal said.
Dr. Harry Jiménez, Medical Director for HIMA San Pablo in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, was very grateful for the bank’s donation.
“Thanks to Sun West Mortgage’s donation we were able to provide protection to all employees in HIMA San Pablo in Bayamón. HIMA San Pablo’s President, Armando Rodríguez; HIMA San Pablo’s CEO, Claudia Guzmán, Esq.; HIMA San Pablo in Bayamón Chief Executive Anabel Irizarry, and myself are very grateful with Luis Raúl Padilla, Sun West Mortgage’s Executive Vice President, and his team’s kindness,” Dr. Jiménez said.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, a decrease in protective equipment (PPE) inventory was identified, especially for health professionals and essential service workers. Sun West Mortgage identified that need and quickly began creating protective equipment for its employees and health professionals working in hospitals near its branches. The appreciation, in response to the donation, was so great that the company pledged to expand the aid to other hospitals that needed protective equipment.
The face shields were designed and manufactured by local supplier Gustavo Bermudo from Pep Promotions Puerto Rico. To date, face shields have been delivered to hospitals around the island, including: Manatí, Bayamón, San Juan, Mayagüez, Ponce, among others.
The Baseball Hall of Famer and spokesperson for the Sun West Mortgage brand, Iván Rodríguez, joined the bank’s efforts. He recently went personally to Hialeah Doctor’s Medical Center and Doctor’s Medical Centers Andover, to deliver the equipment in Miami.
“I am very proud to be part of this team and family. They always reach out when communities need it the most, and those values are important to me. In addition, it was very nice to go to the Hospitals and meet the heroes of this pandemic who will take advantage of the protective equipment to be able to continue saving lives,” Rodríguez said.
For more information about Sun West Mortgage and these efforts please visit their Facebook page or call 787 SUN WEST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.